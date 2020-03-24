Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.67 million and $278,521.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinsuper and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.02644891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,011,744 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Trading

Blue Whale EXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

