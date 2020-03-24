Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. 4,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,794. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $846,783 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

