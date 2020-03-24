BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

