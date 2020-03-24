Bob’s Repair Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $345,790.37 and $324,177.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00051207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.12 or 0.04180338 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00065610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037852 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011445 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com.

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

