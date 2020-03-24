BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $538,074.84 and approximately $51.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BonusCloud Token Profile

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,994,820,914 tokens. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

