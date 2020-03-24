Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 268,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,931.73.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,152.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,696.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,911.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 79.73 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

