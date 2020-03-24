Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 696.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,240,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

BAH stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 116,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,104. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

