BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,849 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of BorgWarner worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. State Street Corp lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,082,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,017,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 467,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,982,000 after buying an additional 354,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,987,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. 543,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,318. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

