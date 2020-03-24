BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

