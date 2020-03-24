BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Hits $2.02 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $50,637.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00071285 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

