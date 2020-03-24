Bottos Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $7.29 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.94 or 0.04211778 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00065596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011338 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Bibox, CoinEgg, LBank, IDEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.