BOX Token Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $16,110.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005773 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.