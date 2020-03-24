BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Cut to $13.00

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BWAY. Raymond James lowered their price target on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRAINSWAY LTD/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get BRAINSWAY LTD/S alerts:

BWAY opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the third quarter valued at $2,694,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,176,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About BRAINSWAY LTD/S

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.