BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 5,733,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BRF by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

