Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Brisbane Broncos has a 12-month low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of A$0.50 ($0.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56.

Get Brisbane Broncos alerts:

About Brisbane Broncos

Brisbane Broncos Limited operates and manages the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited is a subsidiary of Nationwide News Pty Ltd.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brisbane Broncos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brisbane Broncos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.