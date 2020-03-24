Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Brisbane Broncos Limited (ASX:BBL) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.
Brisbane Broncos has a 12-month low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of A$0.50 ($0.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56.
About Brisbane Broncos
Brisbane Broncos Limited operates and manages the Brisbane Broncos Rugby League Football Team in Australia. The company is headquartered in Red Hill, Australia. Brisbane Broncos Limited is a subsidiary of Nationwide News Pty Ltd.
