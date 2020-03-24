Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. 6,629,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,664,932. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

