Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Cut to GBX 880

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 589.50 ($7.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 844.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 918.96. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total value of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Insiders purchased a total of 42 shares of company stock valued at $37,201 over the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.