Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Daniel J. Hirsch Acquires 10,000 Shares

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Daniel J. Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00.

Daniel J. Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,689. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.78 million and a PE ratio of 26.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,108,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

