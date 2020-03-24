Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,146,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105,211 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.35% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $759,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded up $6.73 on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. 20,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

