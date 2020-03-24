Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

ADSW stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.25, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSW. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

