Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce $693.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.92 million and the lowest is $688.80 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $673.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

