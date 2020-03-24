Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report $28.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $111.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.83 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.38 million, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $118.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIVB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

