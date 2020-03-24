Brokerages Anticipate First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.74. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

FMBH traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $22.17. 42,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. The company has a market cap of $340.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.70. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

