Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Fortive posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

FTV opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Fortive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

