Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Meridian Bank’s rating score has improved by 11.3% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $22.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bank an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

MRBK opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.03.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meridian Bank stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Meridian Bank comprises 1.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Meridian Bank as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

