Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

