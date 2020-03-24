Brokerages Anticipate PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 12,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.38%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 10,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,769.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $255,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 76,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

