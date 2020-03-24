Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,537,000 after purchasing an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after purchasing an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG traded up $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 214,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,000. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

