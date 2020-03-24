Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.41. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,804,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

