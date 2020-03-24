Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.42 EPS

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.40.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

