Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 219,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.61. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in 8X8 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 8X8 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.