Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to Announce $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $11.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,984,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,782,470. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

