Brokerages Expect Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Middlefield Banc’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.