Brokerages Expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) will post sales of $42.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.04 million and the lowest is $41.85 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. posted sales of $39.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $171.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.28 million to $174.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $225.74 million, with estimates ranging from $186.58 million to $293.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $966.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,461 shares of company stock valued at $53,536. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

