Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

A number of research firms have commented on OIIM. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,312. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

