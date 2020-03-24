Brokerages Expect PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDL BioPharma’s earnings. PDL BioPharma reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDL BioPharma.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of PDLI stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PDL BioPharma has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

