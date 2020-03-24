Brokerages Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after purchasing an additional 580,921 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Service Co. International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after purchasing an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,003. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

