Brokerages Expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SHBI stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.60. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

