Brokerages Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report $407.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $447.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $340.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

