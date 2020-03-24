Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $54.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.40 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $52.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $225.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $226.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $232.40 million, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $232.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,488 shares of company stock valued at $72,170. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSI opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

