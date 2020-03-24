Brokerages Expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.79% and a negative return on equity of 157.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Talend from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ:TLND traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 539,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of -0.05. Talend has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $82,855.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Talend by 75.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Talend by 30.0% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Talend by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,932,000 after buying an additional 150,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

