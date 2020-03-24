Brokerages Expect TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) to Announce ($0.06) EPS

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TESS. TheStreet cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.