Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BlueLinx an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on BlueLinx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of BXC opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.48. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

