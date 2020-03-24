Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Transocean accounts for 0.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,212 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 490.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,191,795 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 990,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $4,403,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIG opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

