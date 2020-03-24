Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $463.58 Million Stock Position in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,022,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,914 shares during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners accounts for approximately 4.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 73.36% of Teekay Offshore Partners worth $463,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $20,058,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,693,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $6,938,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

TOO stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.46. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.78.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Teekay Offshore Partners Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.