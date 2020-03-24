Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $56.83 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,287 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Reit makes up 0.5% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.71% of Brookfield Property Reit worth $56,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan K. Davis bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of BPR stock opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.83%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

