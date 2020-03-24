Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,216,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,223,546 shares during the period. GrafTech International accounts for about 18.5% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 68.81% of GrafTech International worth $2,165,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 292,007 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,430,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GrafTech International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 327,230 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,022,000.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

