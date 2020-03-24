Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 312,916 Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312,916 shares during the quarter. Kraton makes up about 0.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Kraton worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Kraton Corp has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). Kraton had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

KRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kraton from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

