Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

BIP traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

