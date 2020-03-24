Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

BEP stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. 819,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,559. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 34,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

